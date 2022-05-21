Incoming Australian PM says he wants to unite country

Incoming Australian Prime Minister says he wants to unite country

Earlier, conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had called Albanese to concede defeat in Saturday's election and congratulate Albanese on his victory

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • May 21 2022, 19:30 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 19:30 ist
Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese said he wanted to bring Australians together as he made his first comments after leading his party to an election victory on Saturday after nine years in opposition.

"I want to unite the country," Albanese told reporters as he left his home late on Saturday night to attend a Labor Party celebration in Sydney.

Also Read | Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election

"I think people want to come together, look for our common interest, look towards that sense of common purpose. I think people have had enough of division, what they want is to come together as a nation and I intend to lead that."

Earlier, conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had called Albanese to concede defeat in Saturday's election and congratulate Albanese on his victory. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Australia
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

J&K landslide: Rescuers search for survivors in debris

J&K landslide: Rescuers search for survivors in debris

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos

Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

 