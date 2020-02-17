India's actions compliant with Paris Accord: PM Modi

India among countries whose actions compliant with Paris Agreement goal, says PM Modi  

He also said that India is working to conserve migratory birds

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 17 2020, 12:21pm ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2020, 12:21pm ist
"We are ensuring that development happens without harming the environment," he added. (Credit: PTI Photo)

India is one of the few countries whose actions are compliant with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping rise in temperature to below two degree Celsius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing COP13 delegates in Gandhinagar via video conferencing from Delhi, Modi said India has been championing climate action based on values of conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model.

"India has prepared a national action plan to conserve migratory birds along the Central Asia flyway," he said.

"We are ensuring that development happens without harming the environment," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Paris agreement
Climate Change
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi
Comments (+)
 