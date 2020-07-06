Indian national in Nepal arrested for rape and murder of minor girl

Indian in Nepal arrested for rape and murder of minor

PTI
Kathmandu,
  Jul 06 2020
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 21:09 ist
An Indian national in Nepal was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl, police said on Monday.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Dipu Singh, a resident of Mahihawaad district in Uttar Pradesh, MyRepublica newspaper reported.

Singh was arrested for the rape and murder of the 11-year-old girl on July 1 at Janakpurdham city in Dhanusa district, it said citing police officials.

According to Dhanusa Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramesh Kumar Basnet, the girl had taken her cattle for grazing when Singh lured her with mangoes. Singh then took her to an isolated place where he raped the girl before murdering her.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to have killed the girl by suffocating her to death, the SP said, adding that the incident happened near the industry office where the man worked.

After murdering the girl, Singh threw the body in a nearby river the next morning, police said.

