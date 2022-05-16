Indonesia tourist bus crash kills 14

Indonesia tourist bus crash kills 14

Last month, 16 people were killed when a truck carrying miners crashed into a cliff in West Papua province

AFP
AFP, Surabaya,
  • May 16 2022, 15:51 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 15:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 14 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a bus carrying domestic tourists crashed into an advertising sign in Indonesia's East Java province early on Monday, police said.

The bus -- which was carrying 31 passengers, the driver and a crew member -- hit the pole and then rolled over on a toll road connecting the town of Mojokerto to the country's second city, Surabaya.

The victims were from Benowo, a village near Surabaya, and were returning home after a long weekend at popular holiday destination Dieng Plateau, about 400 kilometres away in Central Java, local official Ridwan Mubarun told Indonesian television station Metro TV.

"Fourteen people have died and 19 others sustained minor and serious injuries," Mojokerto police chief Rofiq Ripto Himawan told reporters on Monday, adding that authorities were still investigating the cause of the accident.

Earlier, a spokesman for the East Java police blamed the crash on driver error.

"This accident was caused by human error, the driver was exhaused or tired," Dirmanto, who goes by a single name, told Metro TV.

A police report stated that both weather and traffic were clear when the accident occurred on Monday morning.

The driver survived and has been taken to a hospital for his injuries, the police report said.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Indonesia, where vehicles are often old or poorly maintained and road rules are routinely ignored.

Last month, 16 people were killed when a truck carrying miners crashed into a cliff in West Papua province, police said.

In February, 13 people died and dozens more were injured after a tour bus carrying factory workers to a popular beach holiday tipped over and crashed on Java island, according to police.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Indonesia
Accident

What's Brewing

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

PSG's Mbappe crowned Ligue 1's best player for 3rd time

PSG's Mbappe crowned Ligue 1's best player for 3rd time

This gram panchayat VP drives Swaccha Vahini vehicle

This gram panchayat VP drives Swaccha Vahini vehicle

‘Change-proof’ Carnatic concerts

‘Change-proof’ Carnatic concerts

Facebook: From Harvard dorm to global phenomenon

Facebook: From Harvard dorm to global phenomenon

DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!

DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

 