International Energy Agency sees global emissions peaking in 2025

The International Energy Agency said Wednesday it believes global emissions will peak in 2025 as surging energy prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine propel investment in renewables.
"The global energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing profound and long-lasting changes that have the potential to hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system," the IEA said as it released its latest annual World Energy Outlook report.
