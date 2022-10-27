IEA sees global emissions peaking in 2025

International Energy Agency sees global emissions peaking in 2025

The global energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing profound and long-lasting changes

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Oct 27 2022, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 11:54 ist
Ukraine devastated by war. Credit: AFP Photo

The International Energy Agency said Wednesday it believes global emissions will peak in 2025 as surging energy prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine propel investment in renewables.

"The global energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing profound and long-lasting changes that have the potential to hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system," the IEA said as it released its latest annual World Energy Outlook report.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

UK minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

UK minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

 