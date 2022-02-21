Iranian military jet fighter crashes, three killed

Iranian military jet fighter crashes, three killed

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Feb 21 2022, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 12:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Iranian military jet fighter crashed Monday in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz killing three people, including two crew members, state television reported.

The head of the local Red Crescent said the jet smashed into a school, and that one of the dead was a resident of the neighbourhood. An investigation is underway, the state broadcaster said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Iran

What's Brewing

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 