Iranian military jet fighter crashes, three killed

An Iranian military jet fighter crashed Monday in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz killing three people, including two crew members, state television reported.
The head of the local Red Crescent said the jet smashed into a school, and that one of the dead was a resident of the neighbourhood. An investigation is underway, the state broadcaster said.
