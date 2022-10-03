Iran's Khamenei accuses United States, Israel of stoking 'riots'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday accused arch-foes the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest in the Islamic republic following the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

"I say clearly that these riots and the insecurity were engineered by America and the occupying, false Zionist regime, as well as their paid agents, with the help of some traitorous Iranians abroad," he said in his first public comment on the unrest sparked by Amini's death.