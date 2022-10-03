Iran accuses US of stoking 'riots' after Amini's death

Iran's Khamenei accuses United States, Israel of stoking 'riots'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday accused arch-foes the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Oct 03 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 16:36 ist
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: AFP Photo

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday accused arch-foes the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest in the Islamic republic following the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

Also Read — Hezbollah chief calls Amini death 'vague incident'

"I say clearly that these riots and the insecurity were engineered by America and the occupying, false Zionist regime, as well as their paid agents, with the help of some traitorous Iranians abroad," he said in his first public comment on the unrest sparked by Amini's death.

Iran
World news

