Irish PM Micheal Martin calls 'president-elect' Biden a 'true friend' of Ireland

  • Nov 07 2020, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 09:13 ist
Irish prime minister Micheal Martin on Saturday hailed Irish-American Democrat Joe Biden as "president-elect" of the United States and a friend of his ancestral homeland.

"I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden," the Irish leader said on Twitter, moments after US networks declared Biden the winner of the bitter White House race over President Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!" Martin added.

