Israel president taps Netanyahu to form government

President Isaac Herzog told Netanyahu at a ceremony in Jerusalem that he had tasked him with forming a government

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Nov 13 2022, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 17:06 ist
Herzog noted Netanyahu's ongoing trial over corruption allegations, which the right-wing veteran denies. Credit: AFP Photo

Israel's president on Sunday assigned Benjamin Netanyahu a mandate to form the next government, following November 1 elections that put the ex-premier on track for a stable right-wing coalition.

President Isaac Herzog told Netanyahu -- Israel's longest-serving premier until he was ousted last year -- at a ceremony in Jerusalem that he had tasked him with forming a government.

Herzog said that, following his consultations with party leaders, "the result was clear, and the task of forming a government must be assigned to Benjamin Netanyahu".

Herzog noted Netanyahu's ongoing trial over corruption allegations, which the right-wing veteran denies.

"I am not oblivious, of course, to the fact that there are ongoing legal proceedings against Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court, and I do not trivialise this at all," Herzog said.

But he noted that recent precedent made clear Netanyahu could serve as prime minister while contesting the allegations.

