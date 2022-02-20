Israel allows tourists regardless of Covid vaccination

Israel to allow in all tourists regardless of Covid vaccination status

Currently only Covid-19 vaccinated foreigners are allowed into Israel

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 20 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 19:55 ist
Entry into Israel will still require two PCR tests, one before flying in and one upon landing in Israel. Credit: AFP File Photo

Israel will begin allowing in all tourists regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 starting March 1, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

Entry into Israel will still require two PCR tests, one before flying in and one upon landing in Israel, the statement said.

Currently only Covid-19 vaccinated foreigners are allowed into Israel.

