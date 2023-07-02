Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defence battery

Israeli warplanes targeted a Syrian air defence battery from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched towards Israel, an Israeli military spokesman said early on Sunday.
The warplanes also attacked other targets in the area, while no casualties were reported from the Syrian missile, said the spokesman, Avichay Adraee.
