Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defence battery

The warplanes also attacked other targets in the area, the military spokesperson said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 02 2023, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 10:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Israeli warplanes targeted a Syrian air defence battery from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched towards Israel, an Israeli military spokesman said early on Sunday.

The warplanes also attacked other targets in the area, while no casualties were reported from the Syrian missile, said the spokesman, Avichay Adraee.

Israel
Syria
World news

