ISS may fall on India, China: Russian space agency head

ISS may fall on India, China: Russian space agency chief warns on US sanctions after Ukraine military offensive

Russia and the US are the major partners in the ISS programme, which also includes Canada, Japan and several European nations like France, Italy and Spain

PTI
PTI, Moscow,
  • Feb 26 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 14:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's space agency chief has warned the US that the slew of sanctions imposed on Moscow can "destroy our cooperation" on the International Space Station (ISS) and asked Washington if it wants to threaten India and China with the "possibility of a 500-tonne structure falling" on them.

Russia and the US are the major partners in the ISS programme, which also includes Canada, Japan and several European nations like France, Italy and Spain.

The US and its allies have decided to block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered a "special military operation" against Ukraine on Thursday.

Also Read | We will not put down our weapons: Ukraine President

Following US President Joe Biden's announcement of new sanctions on Thursday that "will degrade" Russia's "aerospace industry, including their space programme", Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin on Friday tweeted that ISS orbit and location in space are controlled by Russian engines, the CNN reported.

"If you block cooperation with us, who will save the International Space Station (ISS) from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or...Europe?" Rogozin tweeted in Russian.

He said there is also the "possibility of a 500-tonne structure falling on India and China".

"Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, therefore all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?," the Russian space agency chief asked.

Also Read | Visuals of Indians in Ukraine bunkers disturbing: Rahul

One of his tweets read, "Do you want to destroy our cooperation on the ISS?," according to New York-based astronomy news website space.com.

The Russian segment of the ISS is responsible for guidance, navigation and control for the entire complex. And Russian Progress cargo craft provide periodic orbit-raising boosts for the ISS, to ensure that it doesn't sink too low into Earth's atmosphere, it said.

NASA has not responded directly to Rogozin's remarks, but it notes that the US space agency "continues working with Roscosmos and our other international partners in Canada, Europe, and Japan to maintain safe and continuous ISS operations", the CNN report said on Friday.

There are currently four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut living and working onboard the orbiting outpost, it said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NASA
ISS
World news
Russia
India News
China

What's Brewing

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Darling Krishna is here to stay

Darling Krishna is here to stay

Green homes: Iterate, localise

Green homes: Iterate, localise

In search of ‘Kali’

In search of ‘Kali’

DH Toon | Russia, China to develop new world order?

DH Toon | Russia, China to develop new world order?

An untold World War II saga

An untold World War II saga

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

 