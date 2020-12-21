Italy sees patient with new strain of virus found in UK

The patient and his partner returned from the United Kingdom in the last few days

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  • Dec 21 2020, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 14:01 ist
Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday. Credit: AFP

Italy has detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The patient and his partner returned from the United Kingdom in the last few days with a flight that landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport and were now in isolation, the ministry said.

New coronavirus strain 70% more infectious: Here's all you need to know

Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about the rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there.

