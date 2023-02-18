It's time to double down on support for Ukraine: Sunak

It's time to double down on support for Ukraine, says Sunak

Sunak delivered the message in a speech to the Munich Security Conference

AP
AP, Munich,
  • Feb 18 2023, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 20:51 ist
Rishi Sunak. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on world leaders on Saturday to “double down” on support for Ukraine, saying additional arms and security guarantees are needed to protect the country and the rest of Europe from Russian aggression now and in the future.

Sunak delivered the message in a speech to the Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting of heads of state, defense ministers and other world leaders.

This year's conference is focused on threats to the accepted rules of international relations nearly a year after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Also Read | US formally declares Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' in Ukraine

Highlighting Britain's recent commitment to provide battle tanks, advanced air defense systems and longer-range missiles to Ukraine, Sunak urged other nations to follow suit before Russia launches an expected spring offensive.

“Now is the moment to double down on our military support,” Sunak said.

“When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. Even now he is betting we will lose our nerve.”

Sunak also called on NATO to provide long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. Such commitments are necessary to shield Ukraine from future Russian aggression and to protect the system of international rules that have helped keep peace since the end of World War II, Sunak said.

“It's about the security and sovereignty of every nation,” the prime minister said. “Because Russia's invasion, its abhorrent war crimes and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric are symptomatic of a broader threat to everything we believe in.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NATO
UK
Rishi Sunak
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news

What's Brewing

'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali

'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali

The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United

The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United

Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights

Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights

In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns

In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns

Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023

Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Collective action needed to save wetlands

 