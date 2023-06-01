Japan experienced warmest spring on record

Japan experienced warmest spring on record: weather agency

The average temperature in the three months through May was 1.59 degrees Celsius

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jun 01 2023, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 17:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Japan experienced its warmest spring on record this year, the national weather agency said Thursday, as greenhouse gasses and El Nino combine to send temperatures soaring worldwide.

The average temperature in the three months through May was 1.59 degrees Celsius higher than usual, the biggest gap since the Japan Meteorological Agency started taking comparable measurements in 1898, it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Japan
El Nino

Related videos

What's Brewing

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

 