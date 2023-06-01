Japan experienced warmest spring on record: weather agency

Japan experienced its warmest spring on record this year, the national weather agency said Thursday, as greenhouse gasses and El Nino combine to send temperatures soaring worldwide.
The average temperature in the three months through May was 1.59 degrees Celsius higher than usual, the biggest gap since the Japan Meteorological Agency started taking comparable measurements in 1898, it said.
