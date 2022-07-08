Japan PM 'lost for words' after Abe assassination

Japan PM Fumio Kishida 'lost for words' after Shinzo Abe's assassination

Election activities will continue with 'full and thorough measures' taken to ensure safety, Kishida said

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 08 2022, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 16:34 ist
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was "lost for words" after the assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe on Friday, vowing that Japan's democracy would "never yield to violence".

"I was praying that his life would be saved, but despite that, I came to learn of (his death)," a visibly emotional Kishida told reporters.

"It is truly regrettable. I am lost for words. I offer my sincere condolences and prayers that his soul may rest in peace."

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister who stepped down in 2020 for health reasons, was killed while campaigning in Nara region ahead of Sunday's upper house election.

"During this election period, a despicable and barbaric act was committed, taking the life of former prime minister Abe. This is unforgivable. We condemn it once again in the strongest terms," Kishida said.

Election activities will continue with "full and thorough measures" taken to ensure safety, added Kishida, the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of which Abe was also a member.

"We must absolutely defend free and fair elections, which are the basis of democracy. We will proceed with our election campaign tomorrow as planned with the firm conviction that we will never yield to violence," he said.

Abe "assumed a heavy responsibility as prime minister for eight years and eight months," the longest period in modern history, added Kishida.

"He guided the country in the face of a difficult domestic and international situation through his outstanding leadership and executive ability."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fumio Kishida
Shinzo Abe
World news
World Politics
assassination
Japan

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

 