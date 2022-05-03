Joe Biden blasts court's abortion draft ruling

Joe Biden blasts court's abortion draft ruling

Politico released a draft opinion that suggested the court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case

AP
AP, Washington,
  • May 03 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 21:26 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

President Joe Biden says the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the US Supreme Court does not overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden said he would work to codify the right to abortion into federal law.

Politico released a draft opinion that suggested the court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year's elections.

It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter — opinions often change in the drafting process.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
US news
Joe Biden
Abortion

Related videos

What's Brewing

BCCI announces schedule, venue for IPL final

BCCI announces schedule, venue for IPL final

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

 