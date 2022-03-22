Kim Jong-un sends condolences to Xi Jinping over airliner crash

Kim Jong-un sends condolences to Xi over airliner crash

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Mar 22 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 14:38 ist
China's President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: AFP File Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to offer condolences over the recent crash of a Chinese airliner, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

A search was under way around heavily forested slopes for victims and flight recorders from a China Eastern Airlines jet after it crashed on Monday in the mountains of southern Guangxi with 132 people on board.

In a message sent on Monday, Kim expressed "deep sympathy and condolences" to Xi, victims and their bereaved families, the official KCNA news agency said.

"He sincerely hoped that the Chinese people would eradicate the after-effects of the accident as early as possible and the bereaved family members would overcome sorrow and lead a stabilised life," it said. 

