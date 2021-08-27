Kremlin condemns deadly Kabul attacks

Kremlin condemns deadly Kabul attacks

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Aug 27 2021, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 17:05 ist
The site of the August 26 twin suicide bombs. Credit: AFP Photo

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said Russia "condemns in the strongest possible terms" the twin suicide bombings -- claimed by the Islamic State group -- on crowds trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

"Unfortunately, the pessimistic forecasts that entrenched terrorist groups, especially ISIS, will not fail to take advantage of the chaos in Afghanistan, are being confirmed," Peskov told reporters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kabul
Russia
Afghanistan
Taliban
ISIS
World news

What's Brewing

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 