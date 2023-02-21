Kremlin says Biden's Ukraine visit was 'nothing extraordinary'

Russia watched United States President Joe Biden's visit to Kyiv on Monday carefully, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
According to the RIA news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the visit, which Biden made unannounced, was "nothing extraordinary" to Russia.
