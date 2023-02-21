Biden's Ukraine visit nothing extraordinary: Kremlin

Kremlin says Biden's Ukraine visit was 'nothing extraordinary'

US President Joe Biden pledged $500 million of aids during his surprise visit to Kyiv

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 21 2023, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 14:40 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia watched United States President Joe Biden's visit to Kyiv on Monday carefully, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

According to the RIA news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the visit, which Biden made unannounced, was "nothing extraordinary" to Russia. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Kyiv
World news
United States
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

UFO sightings in the US: Fact or fiction?

UFO sightings in the US: Fact or fiction?

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

 