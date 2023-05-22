Modi hosts millets & Indian lunch for Pacific leaders

Leaders of Pacific nations relish Indian delicacies, millets at lunch hosted by PM Modi

The lunch included Khandvi, Millet and Vegetable Soup, Malai Kofta, Rajasthani Ragi Gatta Curry, Dal Panchmel, Millet Biryani, Nannu Fulka and Masala Chaas

PTI
PTI, Port Moresby,
  • May 22 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 16:34 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian cuisine and millets found a prominent place at the lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leaders attending the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation here on Monday.

Modi along with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape hosted the key summit here. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Papua New Guinea.

The lunch included Khandvi, Millet and Vegetable Soup, Malai Kofta, Rajasthani Ragi Gatta Curry, Dal Panchmel, Millet Biryani, Nannu Fulka and Masala Chaas.

Also Read | Papua New Guinea, US sign security pact with eye on China

Paan Kulfi and Malpua were served as desserts. Drinks included Masala Tea, Green Tea, Mint Tea and freshly brewed PNG coffee.

The inclusion of millet in the menu reflects the importance India gives to these small-seeded foods.

The UN General Assembly in March 2021 declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets at the behest of the Government of India.

Millets are one of the oldest foods known to mankind. Small-seeded and hardy, these crops can grow on arid lands with minimal inputs and are resilient to changes in climate.

They are, therefore, an ideal solution for countries to increase self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imported cereal grain.

Millets, which are rich in proteins, antioxidants, minerals and other nutrients, help to lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

The types of millets commonly grown in India include Jowar (Sorghum), Bajra (pearl millet), Ragi (finger millet), Jhangora (barnyard millet), Barri (proso or common millet), Kangni (foxtail millet) and Kodra (kodo millet).

Due to their short growing season, millets can develop from seeds to ready-to-harvest crops in short periods. If stored properly, millets can keep well for two years or beyond.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Papua New Guinea
World news
Millets

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Ways to make the future sustainable

Ways to make the future sustainable

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

 