Lebanon: 'Looking into possible external interference'

Lebanese president says blast probe looking into 'external interference' among possible causes

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Aug 07 2020, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 17:22 ist
"The cause has not been determined yet. There is a possibility of external interference through a rocket or bomb or other act," President Michel Aoun said. Credit: AP Photo

Lebanon's president said an investigation into the Beirut port warehouse explosion was looking at whether it was caused by negligence, an accident or possible external interference, his office cited him as telling local media on Friday.

"The cause has not been determined yet. There is a possibility of external interference through a rocket or bomb or other act," President Michel Aoun said in comments carried by local media and confirmed by his office.

He said the probe into Tuesday's blast at a warehouse housing highly-explosive material was being conducted on three levels. "First, how the explosive material entered and was stored ... second whether the explosion was a result of negligence or an accident ... and third the possibility that there was external interference."

Also read: Ammonium nitrate: A fertiliser under scrutiny
 

Lebanon
Beirut

