Libya's oil production dropped to 181,576 barrels per day

  Feb 08 2020
Libya's oil production dropped to 181,576 barrels per day, NOC said on Friday.

Oil output in Libya has been plunging since Jan. 18 due to a blockade of ports and fields by groups loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, falling to current levels from about 1.2 million bpd before the stoppage. 

