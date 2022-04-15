Main Paris attacks suspect apologises to 'all victims'

The sole surviving member of the jihadist team that carried out the November 2015 Paris attacks apologised on Friday to the victims at the end of his trial testimony.

"I wish to express my condolences and offer an apology to all the victims," Salah Abdeslam told the court in a sometimes tearful statement.

"I know that hatred remains... I ask you today that you hate me with moderation," he said, adding: "I ask you to forgive me."

The comments marked a dramatic end to three days of testimony by Abdeslam, who in the initial stages of the trial had maintained a rigid silence apart from occasional outbursts against the court.

Abdeslam, the main trial suspect after the other jihadists were all killed during or in the wake of the attacks, has said in his testimony that he had planned to blow himself up in a crowded bar but stopped after seeing the people whom he was about to kill.

One of his defence lawyers, Olivia Ronen, during cross examination of her client, asked him if he did not regret carrying out his plan until the end.

"I don't regret it. I didn't kill these people and I didn't die," he replied.

"I would like to say today that this story of November 13 was written with the blood of the victims. It is their story, and I was part of it," he added.

"They are linked to me and I am linked to them," he said in a quivering voice, before issuing his apology.

Addressing the wounded and those who lost loved ones: "I know this (the apology) is not going to heal you.

"But if it can do you any good, if I could do any good for one of the victims, then for me it's a victory."

The attackers killed 130 people in suicide bombings and shootings at the Stade de France stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and on street terraces of bars and restaurants on November 13, 2015, in France's worst peacetime atrocity.

