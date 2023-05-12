Mali army, foreign fighters executed 500 in March 2022: UN report

The Malian army and foreign fighters executed at least 500 people during an anti-jihadist operation in central Mali in March 2022, according to a report released on Friday by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Also Read | Won't return to Myanmar to be 'confined in camps', say Rohingya refugees

OHCHR "has reasonable grounds to believe that at least 500 people were killed in violation of norms, standards, rules and/or principles of international law" between March 27 and 31, 2022, in Moura in central Mali despite having complete control over the area, the report said. Seven children and some 20 women were among the victims.