Prince George can keep his shark tooth fossil

Malta U-turn: Prince George can keep his shark tooth fossil

AP
AP,
  • Sep 29 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 23:00 ist
Britain's George holds the tooth of a giant shark given to him by Sir David Attenborough in the gardens of Kensington Palace in London after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David's upcoming feature film.

Britain's young Prince George can keep his giant shark tooth fossil.

Culture Minister Jose Herrera reversed himself after facing a backlash for announcing his intention to reclaim the shark tooth fossil that had been a gift to 7-year-old prince from British naturalist and TV presenter David Attenborough.

A spokesman for the minister told Times of Malta on Tuesday that “it is not (our) intention to pursue this matter any further.”

Asked about the flap, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said “we should avoid creating unnecessary controversies.”

Critics of the plan included the son of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Matthew, who wrote on Twitter that a “megalodon tooth costs USD 40 on eBay. Corruption has cost us billions of euros. I ask my government to prioritize and please get a grip on what's important.”

The fossil, believed to be around three million years old, belonged to an extinct species of a giant shark that could grow up to 16 meters (about 50 feet), three times the size of modern great white sharks.

Attenborough, 94, presented the fossil to the prince during a private viewing of his new documentary at Kensington Palace. He had found it during a vacation in the island nation in the 1960s.

Photos released by the palace over the weekend showed Prince George looking intrigued as he inspected the tooth.

Malta is a former British colony that obtained independence in 1964.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Britain
UK
Malta

What's Brewing

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

Do 5G mobile telephones and networks pose health risks?

Do 5G mobile telephones and networks pose health risks?

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

 