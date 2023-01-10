Mexico president urges Biden to end US 'disdain' for Latin America

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday urged his visiting US counterpart Joe Biden to put an end to decades of "disdain" by the United States towards Latin America.

"It is time to end this oblivion, this abandonment, this disdain for Latin America and the Caribbean," Lopez Obrador told Biden and his team at the start of bilateral talks in Mexico City.

Biden defended Washington's record, saying it had spent "tens of billions of dollars" in the past 15 years alone that had benefited the region.

"The United States provides more foreign aid than every other country just about combined," he said.

"Unfortunately, our responsibility just doesn't end in the Western Hemisphere," he added.