Mexico reports 852 new coronavirus cases, 83 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported on Monday 852 new known coronavirus cases and 83 new deaths, bringing the total to 15,529 known cases and 1,434 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
