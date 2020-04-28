Mexico reports 852 new coronavirus cases, 83 deaths

Mexico reports 852 new coronavirus cases, 83 deaths

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Apr 28 2020, 08:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 08:21 ist
Representative image/iStock

Mexico's health ministry reported on Monday 852 new known coronavirus cases and 83 new deaths, bringing the total to 15,529 known cases and 1,434 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mexico
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

COVID-19: In electricity slump, dark times for coal

COVID-19: In electricity slump, dark times for coal

2 discharged patients donate plasma, can help cure four

2 discharged patients donate plasma, can help cure four

Karnataka: Liqour outlets may remain closed after May 3

Karnataka: Liqour outlets may remain closed after May 3

COVID-19 warriors fill stomachs of migrant workers

COVID-19 warriors fill stomachs of migrant workers

'Franklin Templeton crisis may have huge contagion'

'Franklin Templeton crisis may have huge contagion'

ICMR asks states to not use antibody China test kits

ICMR asks states to not use antibody China test kits

 