More than 270 civilians killed in Sudan fighting

Ongoing violence between Sudan's regular army and paramilitaries has killed at least 270 civilians in five days, according to a statement Wednesday from embassies in Khartoum.
"The toll has been high, with initial estimated civilian deaths of more than 270," the US Embassy wrote in a statement signed by 14 other diplomatic missions.
The real toll is thought to be far higher with many wounded unable to reach hospitals.
