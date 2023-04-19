More than 270 civilians killed in Sudan fighting

The real toll is thought to be far higher with many wounded unable to reach hospitals

AFP
AFP, Khartoum,
  • Apr 19 2023, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 22:41 ist
Smoke rises behind buildings in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, as fighting between the army and paramilitaries raged for a fifth day after a 24-hour truce collapsed. Credit: AFP Photo

Ongoing violence between Sudan's regular army and paramilitaries has killed at least 270 civilians in five days, according to a statement Wednesday from embassies in Khartoum.

"The toll has been high, with initial estimated civilian deaths of more than 270," the US Embassy wrote in a statement signed by 14 other diplomatic missions.

The real toll is thought to be far higher with many wounded unable to reach hospitals.

World news
Sudan

