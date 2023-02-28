'US preparing toxic chemicals provocation in Ukraine'

Moscow accuses US of preparing a 'toxic chemicals' provocation in Ukraine

Russia said it 'will identify and punish the true culprits'

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 28 2023, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 12:00 ist
US President Joe Biden (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP File Photos

The United States is planning a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry cited former US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan as saying that "Russian troops plan to use chemical weapons in the special military operation area."

Also Read — US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia's war in Ukraine

"We regard this information as the intention of the United States and their accomplices to carry out a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals," Igor Kirillov, chief of the radiation, chemical and biological defence troops of Russia's armed forces said during a briefing.

He said that Russia "will identify and punish the true culprits."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Moscow
Russia
United States
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

Prefect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Prefect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

 