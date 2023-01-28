Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on hospital

Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital

The ministry added that 14 were killed and 24 wounded among the 'hospital patients and medical staff'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jan 28 2023, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 21:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's defence ministry on Saturday accused the Ukrainian army of striking a hospital in the eastern Lugansk region, leaving 14 dead and injuring 24 others.

On Saturday morning in the town of Novoaidar, "the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the building of a district hospital with rockets of a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that 14 were killed and 24 wounded among the "hospital patients and medical staff".

World news
Ukraine
Ukraine-Russia
Russia
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

