Moscow says completed two prisoner swaps with Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 23 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 18:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russia's foreign ministry said Wednesday that two prisoner exchanges have taken place since its military action in Ukraine began last month.

"Russia's defence ministry organises daily humanitarian corridors and the evacuation of civilians from residential areas," the foreign ministry said on its website.

"In addition, two prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine have taken place," it added without providing details on the dates or number of prisoners exchanged.

On Monday, Russia's human rights ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova said nine Russian prisoners were exchanged for the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine captured by the Russian army.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined to comment on the subject.

Russia
Ukraine
World news
World Politics

