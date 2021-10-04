Suu Kyi requests less court time over 'strained health'

Myanmar's Suu Kyi requests less court time over 'strained health'

Suu Kyi is on trial and attending court sessions in multiple cases

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 04 2021, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 13:32 ist
Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: AFP File Photo

Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday asked a judge to reduce the frequency of her court hearings due to strained health, her lawyer said.

Suu Kyi, who is on trial and attending court sessions in multiple cases, requested they each be heard every two weeks, not every week, chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said by text message. He did not specify how Suu Kyi's health was impacted. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar
World news

What's Brewing

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

What's good for T20 cricket?

What's good for T20 cricket?

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

 