Russia, US, France condemn Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 'unacceptable threat' to region, say Russia, US, France

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Oct 06 2020, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 11:43 ist
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia, the United States and France said Monday that the escalating conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway territory represented an "unacceptable threat" to the region's stability.

The three countries' foreign ministers in a joint statement condemned "in the strongest terms the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence", adding that attacks allegedly targeting civilian centres "constitute an unacceptable threat to the stability of the region".

Also Read: New rocket fire hits main Karabakh city

"The ministers call once again upon the conflicting parties to accept an immediate and unconditional ceasefire."

Armenia
Azerbaijan

