Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 'unacceptable threat' to region, say Russia, US, France

Russia, the United States and France said Monday that the escalating conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway territory represented an "unacceptable threat" to the region's stability.
The three countries' foreign ministers in a joint statement condemned "in the strongest terms the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence", adding that attacks allegedly targeting civilian centres "constitute an unacceptable threat to the stability of the region".
Also Read: New rocket fire hits main Karabakh city
"The ministers call once again upon the conflicting parties to accept an immediate and unconditional ceasefire."
Can climate change burden people of colour more?
California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger
Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW
Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue
E-learning tops the chart of new-age hiring
Mysuru sanctuary provides family for the mentally ill
DH Toon | 'Bihar first, Bihari first': LJP's comeback
Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study
Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram