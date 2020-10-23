Nations interfering in US election 'will pay a price', says Joe Biden

Nations interfering in US polls will pay a price: Biden

A day before the debate, US authorities had warned that Russia and Iran took steps to influence public opinion

AFP
AFP, Nashville,
  • Oct 23 2020, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 07:54 ist
US Presidential candidate Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

Democratic White House challenger Joe Biden warned in his final debate with Donald Trump on Thursday any country that interferes in the US election "will pay a price" if he is elected.

"I made it clear that any country, no matter who it is, if it interferes with American elections will pay a price. They will pay a price," Biden said.

READ: US says Iran, Russia attempting to interfere in election, spread false information to voters

A day before the debate, US authorities had warned that Russia and Iran took steps to influence public opinion ahead of the November 3 vote.

US Presidential Elections 2020
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Iran
Russia

