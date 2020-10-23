Nations interfering in US election 'will pay a price', says Joe Biden

Democratic White House challenger Joe Biden warned in his final debate with Donald Trump on Thursday any country that interferes in the US election "will pay a price" if he is elected.

"I made it clear that any country, no matter who it is, if it interferes with American elections will pay a price. They will pay a price," Biden said.

A day before the debate, US authorities had warned that Russia and Iran took steps to influence public opinion ahead of the November 3 vote.