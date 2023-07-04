NATO agrees to extend boss Stoltenberg's term by a year

Stoltenberg, a former PM of Norway, has been the transatlantic security alliance’s leader since 2014 & his tenure had already been extended three previous times. 

PTI
PTI, Brussels,
  • Jul 04 2023, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 16:04 ist
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

NATO decided on Tuesday to extend Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s contract by a further year, opting to stick with an experienced leader as war rages on the alliance’s doorstep rather than try to agree on a successor.

Also Read | Sweden will not get Turkey's nod for NATO bid unless it stops sheltering 'terrorists': Erdogan

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, has been the transatlantic security alliance’s leader since 2014 and his tenure had already been extended three previous times. 

