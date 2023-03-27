Netanayhu government survives Knesset no-confidence votes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition government on Monday survived no-confidence motions filed by the opposition in protest over its judicial overhaul plan.
One motion failed by a vote of 59-53, a second by a vote of 60-51, the Knesset speaker said.
