Netanayhu survives Knesset no-confidence votes

Netanayhu government survives Knesset no-confidence votes

One motion failed by a vote of 59-53, a second by a vote of 60-51, the Knesset speaker said

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Mar 27 2023, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 17:08 ist
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under fire for his controversial move to overhaul Israel's independent judiciary. Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition government on Monday survived no-confidence motions filed by the opposition in protest over its judicial overhaul plan.

Also Read | Mass protests erupt after Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu fires defense chief

One motion failed by a vote of 59-53, a second by a vote of 60-51, the Knesset speaker said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Protests

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

 