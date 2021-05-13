NZ exploring quarantine-free travel with other nations

New Zealand exploring quarantine-free travel with other countries, says PM Jacinda Ardern

I feel optimistic about the remainder of 2021, she said

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • May 13 2021, 08:06 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 08:06 ist
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that her government is exploring opportunities for quarantine-free travel with other nations, as she laid down the course for the nation's re-opening from the pandemic lockdown.

"I feel optimistic about the remainder of 2021 and beyond. I feel confident in our plan and approach and heartened by economic indicators," Ardern said in a pre-budget speech in Auckland.

Ardern said she will lead a trade and promotional delegation to Australia in early July, and will also look to lead delegations into Europe, the United States, China and the wider Asia-Pacific.

