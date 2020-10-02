Next few days crucial in Brexit talks, says Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the coming days will be crucial to finding a breakthrough in deadlocked EU-UK talks on post-Brexit trade ties.
"Negotiations are now entering a decisive phase, and it will become clear in the next few days whether we are making progress or not," Merkel said after an EU summit, warning that British legislation to rewrite part of the divorce deal had been a "bitter" setback.
