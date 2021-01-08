Nine dead in attack on wake in Mexico

Last September gunmen killed five people in an attack on a wake in Celaya

AFP
AFP, Celaya,
  • Jan 08 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 22:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Gunmen killed at least nine people late Thursday in an attack on a wake in a region of Mexico plagued by a bloody turf war between rival cartels, authorities said.

The murders happened in a home in Celaya in the central state of Guanajuato, the city's public security department reported.

It said that a manhunt had been launched for the attackers, who were described as "armed civilians."

Guanajuato has been shaken by intensifying violence linked to a power struggle between rival cartels Jalisco New Generation and Santa Rosa de Lima.

And on Monday, five people were murdered in an apartment in the city of Leon.

The state's network of energy pipelines and its refinery have attracted gangs battling for control of trade in stolen fuel.

More than 300,000 people have been murdered since Mexico deployed the military to fight the drug cartels in 2006, with most of the killings blamed on organized crime.

