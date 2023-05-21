Nine killed in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

9 killed in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

Several have been injured and two are in a critical condition, authorities said

AFP
AFP, San Salvador,
  • May 21 2023, 09:23 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 09:37 ist
A medical team arrives following a stampede prior to a football game between C D FAS Vs. Alianza FC at the Cuzcatlan stadium, in San Salvador, El Salvador May 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Nine people were killed Saturday in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where football fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said.

"The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlan Stadium amounts to nine," the National Civil Police posted on Twitter, noting that "several" injured people, including at least two in critical condition, were being taken to nearby hospitals.

Also Read | Three dead in tourist plane crash in Switzerland

The police said initial reports point to a crush of fans who tried to enter the stadium in the capital San Salvador to watch a match between teams Alianza and FAS.

El Salvador
stampede
World news

