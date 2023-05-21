Nine killed in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

Nine people were killed Saturday in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where football fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said.
"The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlan Stadium amounts to nine," the National Civil Police posted on Twitter, noting that "several" injured people, including at least two in critical condition, were being taken to nearby hospitals.
Also Read | Three dead in tourist plane crash in Switzerland
The police said initial reports point to a crush of fans who tried to enter the stadium in the capital San Salvador to watch a match between teams Alianza and FAS.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set
Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?
Man City win Premier League title as Arsenal lose
Over 36,000 people displaced by Italy floods
Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest
Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women