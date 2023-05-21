Nine killed in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

Nine people were killed Saturday in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where football fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said.

"The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlan Stadium amounts to nine," the National Civil Police posted on Twitter, noting that "several" injured people, including at least two in critical condition, were being taken to nearby hospitals.

The police said initial reports point to a crush of fans who tried to enter the stadium in the capital San Salvador to watch a match between teams Alianza and FAS.