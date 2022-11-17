North Korea says its military response will become 'more furious'

Seoul says its military response will get more furious'

The recent trilateral summit held among the US, South Korea and Japan will lead the situation on the Korean Peninsula to an even more unpredictable situation, it said

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Nov 17 2022, 06:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 06:09 ist

North Korea said on Thursday its military response to the joint drills by the United States and its allies will become more "furious," state media reported, accusing them of aggravating the security crisis in the region.

North Korea's foreign minister also said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency that the recent trilateral summit held among the United States, South Korea and Japan will lead the situation on the Korean Peninsula to an even more unpredictable situation.

