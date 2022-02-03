N Ireland 1st minister quits over post-Brexit trade row

Northern Ireland first minister quits over post-Brexit trade rules

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 03 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 22:52 ist
Northern Ireland's unionist First Minister Paul Givan. Credit: AFP Photo

Northern Ireland's first minister resigned in protest at post-Brexit trade rules on Thursday, a day after one of his pro-British colleagues attempted to halt some checks on goods, drawing anger from European Union member states.

"Today marks the end of what has been the privilege of my lifetime," Paul Givan, who spent less than a year in the role, told a news conference.

Ireland
World news
World Politics
Brexit

