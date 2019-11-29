NSA Doval meets Sri Lankan President

Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval met Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa during his three-day visit to India after taking reign of the island nation

  Nov 29 2019
  • updated: Nov 29 2019, 14:12pm ist
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (PTI Photo)

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during which issues of national interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed, officials said on Friday.

They said Doval met the visiting Sri Lankan President on Thursday, soon after he landed here.

Issues of national interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting, they said.

Rajapaksa is on a three-day visit to India as part of his first overseas tour after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka last week.

