One dead, one injured in shooting in German town

The newspaper cited police as saying that the situation appeared to be a case of someone 'running amok'

Reuters
  • Jun 17 2021, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 17:47 ist
Credit: iStock

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting spree in the centre of the western German town of Espelkamp, newspaper Bild reported, citing police.

The newspaper cited police as saying that the situation appeared to be a case of someone "running amok". No further details were immediately available.

Germany
Shooting

