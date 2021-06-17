One dead, one injured in shooting in German town

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting spree in the centre of the western German town of Espelkamp, newspaper Bild reported, citing police.
The newspaper cited police as saying that the situation appeared to be a case of someone "running amok". No further details were immediately available.
