One killed in bridge collapse in the Greek city of Patras

Part of a bridge collapsed on Sunday along a ring road in Patras, Greece's third-largest city, killing one person and injuring eight, the fire brigade said.
Fire brigade rescuers were on the scene to pull out any people trapped, fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios said.
Also Read | Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island Rhodes, flights cancelled
Part of the bridge was reduced to a mass of broken concrete slabs and iron rods and dozens of rescuers were working at the spot, footage from Greek media showed.
Another fire brigade official said that the bridge had been closed last week due to reconstruction works.
