One killed in bridge collapse in the Greek city of Patras

1 killed in bridge collapse in the Greek city of Patras

Fire brigade rescuers were on the scene to pull out any people trapped, fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios said.

Reuters
Reuters, Athens,
  Jul 23 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 19:15 ist
People are seen at the site of a bridge that collapsed in Patras, Greece, July 23, 2023. Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos/Intime News via Reuters Photo

Part of a bridge collapsed on Sunday along a ring road in Patras, Greece's third-largest city, killing one person and injuring eight, the fire brigade said.

Part of the bridge was reduced to a mass of broken concrete slabs and iron rods and dozens of rescuers were working at the spot, footage from Greek media showed.

Another fire brigade official said that the bridge had been closed last week due to reconstruction works. 

