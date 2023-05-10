One killed, nine hurt in knife attack at Polish orphanage

1 killed, 9 hurt in knife attack at Polish orphanage

Police have detained the assailant in Tuesday night's incident

Reuters
Reuters, Warsaw,
  • May 10 2023, 13:23 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 13:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man who burst into an orphanage in Poland killed a teenage girl and injured nine people in a knife attack, police in the central city of Lodz said.

Police have detained the assailant in Tuesday night's incident, and are investigating the reasons for the attack, spokewoman Aneta Sobieraj told public television.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this incident, a 16-year-old girl, a ward of the orphanage, died on the spot, and five people were hospitalised," she added.

Four of the injured were treated on the spot, she said. 

