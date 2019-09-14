Osama bin Laden's son, Hamza killed in operation: Trump

US President Donald Trump on September 14 confirmed that Hamza bin Laden, son of terror group al Qaeda's founder Osama bin Laden, was killed in an American counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

"Hamza bin Ladin, the high-ranking al-Qaeda member and son of Osama bin Ladin, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region,” Trump said in a statement.

However, the US President did not specify the exact place where Hamza was killed and under what circumstances.

Hamza's last known public statement was released by al Qaeda's media arm in 2018.

In that message, he had threatened Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt. Saudi Arabia stripped him of his citizenship in March this year.