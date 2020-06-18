4 civilians killed in firing by Indian forces: Pak Army

Pakistan Army says 4 civilians killed in firing by Indian forces along LoC

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jun 18 2020, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 11:40 ist
The Pakistan Army has said that at least four civilians were killed in alleged firing by the Indian security forces along the LoC.

Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Major General Babar Iftikhar, said that the firing targeted the civilian population in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the Line of Control.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violations) in Nikial & Bagsar sectors along the LoC targeting civilian population,” he said in a statement.

Four civilians including a woman in Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter village were killed while another was injured, the officer said.

The spokesman further said that the Pakistan Army troops “responded effectively to the Indian firing”.

