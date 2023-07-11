Pakistan election commission issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan

Pakistan's election commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a contempt case, broadcaster Ary News reported on Tuesday.
Also Read | Imran Khan seeks IMF's 'guarantee' for timely general elections in Pak: Report
More to follow...
