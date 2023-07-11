Pak poll commission issues arrest warrant against Imran

Pakistan election commission issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan

This is a developing story.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 11 2023, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 14:19 ist
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Pakistan's election commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a contempt case, broadcaster Ary News reported on Tuesday.

Also Read | Imran Khan seeks IMF's 'guarantee' for timely general elections in Pak: Report

More to follow...

